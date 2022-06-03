Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG forays into Senegal

This new order win in Senegal, amid strong international competition, gives us immense pride and happiness.

03-06-2022
Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG has bagged Japan International Cooperation Agency funded 50 million litres per day desalination project worth about Euro 146 Million in Senegal, marking its foray into the West African region, the company said on Friday.

The scope of the project would be engineering and procurement, operation and maintenance and includes design, supply of electromechanical equipment, supervision of installation and commissioning followed by operation and maintenance of the plant.

The order in the West African region, marks the entry of WABAG into a new geography. WABAG was already engaged in executing 50 Million Litres Per Day desalination project in Tunisia, North Africa being funded by Germany-based KfW.

The latest order consolidates WABAG's business in the African continent, a company statement said.

''The project was from Societe Nationale Des Eaux du Senegal (SONES), the National Water Company of Senegal, and it is worth about Euro 146 million'', the company said.

The project to be executed in consortium with Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Japan and France based Eiffage Genie Civil, WABAG said.

''WABAG will play the role of the technology and system integrator, while Eiffage will be responsible for construction and Toyota will co-manage the project,'' the statement said.

Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the project aims to provide a safe and stable water supply to the people of Senegal by ensuring highly sustainable water source, it said. ''This new order win in Senegal, amid strong international competition, gives us immense pride and happiness. WABAG has been continuously foraying into new geographies and Senegal is yet another country...this significant order is a testament to WABAG's strong track record,'' VA Tech WABAG CEO Middle East and Africa, Deep Raj Saxena said.

''This plant when completed, will play a significant role in meeting the water demand of Senegal and also be an important reference project for WABAG,'' he said.

