One dead, several injured in train crash in southern Germany - Bild
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:12 IST
One person was killed and several injured in a train crash in southern Germany on Friday, mass-selling newspaper Bild reported in its online edition.
A regional train derailed to the north of the Garmisch-Partenkirchen ski resort in Bavaria and several carriages were lying on their sides, Bild said.
