Markets bet ECB hikes will include 0.5% move at single meeting by Oct

Investors ramped up their bets on Friday on ECB interest rate rises this year, and priced in a bigger, 50 basis-point hike at one of the bank's policy meetings by October. May's record 8.1% euro zone inflation print and broadening price pressures have added to the case for big European Central Bank rate hikes, with several policymakers saying they are open to a 50 basis-point (bps) move instead of the 25 bps increments that are widely expected.

On Friday, money markets priced in 125 bps of hikes by year-end and 100 bps by October. With the ECB scheduled to hold four meetings from July to December and expected to start hiking in July - and to move in 25 bps increments - the latest moves imply it will raise by 50 bps either in July, September or October.

Piet Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, said markets saw a 50 basis-point rise as most likely in September, given 32 bps of hikes by July, an additional 37 bps by September, and another 31 bps by October, are priced in. "It is really inflation that is driving markets to this stage," Christiansen said, noting weakness in other data releases this week.

Bets on the terminal rate, or where rates are expected to peak this cycle, have also risen sharply. Markets now price in the ECB hiking over 1.8% by February 2024, up from around 1.5% at the start of the week. FOOT ON THE BRAKE

Bond yields also rose. Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up 4 bps by 1258 GMT after touching a new high since 2014 at 1.289% after data showed U.S. employment increased more than expected in May. Data also showed the unemployment rate held steady, signs of a tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brake pedal.

Germany's five-year yield rose above 1% for the first time since 2013 . Italy's 10-year yield was up nearly 7 bps to 3.36%, the highest since 2018.

Refinitiv prices briefly showed Italy's 10-year yield spiking 26 basis points in early trade to 3.56%, with moves far more modest in other parts of Italy's yield curve. Tradeweb prices showed a similar move. A trader and an investor said they did not see a specific reason behind the earlier move.

The investor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the move was likely driven by thin liquidity in cash bonds on Friday given this week's public holidays. Futures on Italian bonds barely moved, the investor noted. Volatility following this week's inflation data has set 10-year yields in Italy, among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB stimulus measures, on track for their biggest weekly rise since March 2020, with a rise of 47 bps.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, has posted the biggest weekly increase since March with a 30 bps rise.

