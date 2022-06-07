Left Menu

Malpass defends World Bank's record on climate change, says U.S. supportive

World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday defended the bank's work on climate change and said U.S. Treasury officials had been "overwhelmingly supportive" of the bank and its staff in public and private in recent months. And since then, Treasury officials have been overwhelmingly supportive of the World Bank and bank staff, both in public and in private," he told reporters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 19:15 IST
Malpass defends World Bank's record on climate change, says U.S. supportive
  • Country:
  • United States

World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday defended the bank's work on climate change and said U.S. Treasury officials had been "overwhelmingly supportive" of the bank and its staff in public and private in recent months. Malpass pushed back against a weekend report in the Financial Times which said the World Bank leadership was under fire from the Biden administration to step up its climate change efforts, saying the article relied on outdated information.

"It's based on a letter sent to the World Bank by a U.S. Treasury assistant secretary, but it was sent in March, so it's really old news. And since then, Treasury officials have been overwhelmingly supportive of the World Bank and bank staff, both in public and in private," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022