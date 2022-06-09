Zvolv to invest USD 3 mn to scale up Middle East & North Africa operations

Hyper automation platform Zvolv is investing USD 3 million to scale up its operations in the West Asian and North African regions, as part of its overseas expansion plan.

The investment will help the Pune-based startup, to strengthen its business operations as well as build on its partner ecosystem.

With this expansion the startup is expecting to net around USD 5 million in topline from overseas markets next year, Hardik Gandhi, its managing director, told PTI.

Zvolv is backed by JSW Ventures -- the start-up investment arm of the diversified JSW Group and Riso Capital. JSW Ventures and Riso Capital have invested USD 1.5 million in Zvolv, which also has other investors.

Launched in 2018, Zvolv, is a unified platform-as-a-service bringing together multiple hyper-automation technologies onto a single platform, enabling and fast-tracking varied automation needs for an enterprise offering no-code and low-code flexibility.

Zvolv has chalked out a capex of around USD 3 million in the West Asia region over the next three years.

After the first phase of investment and expansion, the startup expects USD 5 million in revenue from global operations next year and going forward, it expects over 60 per cent of revenue to come from overseas operations, Gandhi said.

Zvolv had made its international foray earlier this year by entering Australia and is now setting up operations in the West Asia and North Africa markets, where digital investments are expected to double by 2025, which according to IDC, is expected to cross USD 58 billion.

As part of the ramp-up of its global operations, it has appointed Vaidy Panchabikesan as vice-president to lead the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) operations.

Srivatsan Srinivasan, chief revenue officer at Zvolv said they work with over 50 large customers including several Fortune 500 companies in India and expects the client base to cross 300 with this expansion. Zvolv is increasing its operations across its focused geographies of India, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and now MENA.

