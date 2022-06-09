Left Menu

SAS pilots warn of potential strike from late June

Some 1,000 SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden could go on strike from late June over disagreement on wages and ways to cut costs at the struggling Nordic airline, labour unions said on Thursday. "We have been negotiating for months without being able to agree," Danish Pilot Union leader Henrik Thyregod said in a statement. SAS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:09 IST
SAS pilots warn of potential strike from late June

Some 1,000 SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden could go on strike from late June over disagreement on wages and ways to cut costs at the struggling Nordic airline, labour unions said on Thursday.

"We have been negotiating for months without being able to agree," Danish Pilot Union leader Henrik Thyregod said in a statement. "We have gone to great lengths to help SAS, and we have offered the company huge savings. But we can under no circumstances agree to deteriorations of more than 30%, which SAS demands," he added.

The news comes at a difficult time for loss-making SAS, which seeks to restructure its business by undertaking large cost cuts, raising new cash and converting debt to equity as part of a plan to rescue the carrier from collapse. SAS was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022