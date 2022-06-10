Left Menu

Anita Lynch and John Strain join board of directors, the company said in a statement.Infogains Chief Executive Officer Ayan Mukerji said Lynchs background in data and analytics will help the company as it infuses AI in every aspect of business.Strains background in retail and consumer is pivotal as we expand our client footprint for our digital platform engineering services, Mukerji added.Lynch brings over 25 years of experience with high profile brands, including Disney, Yahoo, Apple, Amazon, and Bain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:44 IST
Infogain, a digital platform engineering company, on Friday announced that Anita Lynch and John Strain have joined its board.

Infogain, which is based in Silicon Valley, US, accelerates transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT (Internet of Things) and artificial intelligence. It engineers business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail industries.

''Infogain appoints two new board members ... Anita Lynch and John Strain join board of directors,'' the company said in a statement.

Infogain's Chief Executive Officer Ayan Mukerji said Lynch's background in data and analytics will help the company as it infuses AI in every aspect of business.

Strain's background in retail and consumer ''is pivotal as we expand our client footprint for our digital platform engineering services'', Mukerji added.

Lynch brings over 25 years of experience with high profile brands, including Disney, Yahoo, Apple, Amazon, and Bain. More recently, she served as the Chief Data Officer at New Relic and is among the first African-American women to serve in this role in the C-suite of a public company, Infogain said.

She currently serves as an Independent Director at Altimeter Growth and as strategic advisor to founders, angels, and venture capital investors in data and AI (Artificial Intelligence) strategy.

With over three decades of experience, Strain was the Chief Digital and Technology Officer for The Gap, where he drove the launch of a multi-brand integrated loyalty programme, adding nearly 20 million users in less than a year.

Strain serves as an Independent Director for Leslie's, Inc, a retailer of swimming pool and spa supplies. He is also an advisory board member of Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business' Retail Management Institute.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centres in Seattle, Dallas, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

