Five people found dead in helicopter crash in Italy - Ansa news agency

Five people were found dead after a helicopter crash in Italy, Ansa news agency said on Saturday citing rescuers, and two passengers were still missing.

The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.

Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for firm Eczacibasi Consumer Products who had been attending a paper technologies fair, the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)