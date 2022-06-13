Hong Kong stocks fall most in 5 weeks on U.S. inflation, COVID worries

China stocks fell on Monday and Hong Kong shares saw their biggest intraday decline since May 6, as COVID-19 uncertainty sparked worries of lockdowns, while U.S. inflation raised concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2% to 4,189.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9% to 3,255.55 points. ** The Hang Seng index fell 3.4% to 21,067.58, while the China Enterprises Index lost 3.5% to 7,340.52 points.

** Authorities in Beijing on Monday raced to contain a COVID outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar, with millions facing mandatory testing and thousands under targeted lockdowns, while Shanghai completed mass testing for most of its 25 million residents at the weekend. ** Global equity markets slumped as the U.S. consumer price index posted an 8.6% rise last month, the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981.

** CICC analysts said A-shares might continue to rebound in bumpy trade in the short term, but performance for the second half of this year will depend on the economy's fundamentals due to both domestic and overseas uncertainties. ** New bank lending in China jumped far more than expected in May and broader credit growth also quickened as Beijing steps up policy support.

** However, 38% of the new monthly loans were in the form of short-term bill financing, suggesting real credit demand remains weak. ** "To make the credit transmission more effective, the government will likely boost infrastructure investment and relax regulation in the property sector in the coming months," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "Another critical policy is to avoid excessive COVID-related policies."

** China's fund association issued guidelines on Friday designed to discourage short-termism and promote the healthy development of the $3.8 trillion mutual fund industry. ** Real estate developers tumbled more than 3%, while shares in tourism, banks, and infrastructure lost more than 2% each.

** Automobiles and non-ferrous metal rose more than 2% each. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong slumped 4.7%, with index heavyweights Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan down between 4.9% and 8%.

** New Oriental Education & Technology Group jumped 13.1%, and its online education unit Koolearn Technology closed 40% higher after soaring more than 100% in morning trade, as a live stream featuring the New Oriental chairman and an English-speaking host hawking agricultural goods went viral, SCMP reported https://www.scmp.com/tech/big-tech/article/3181342/new-orientals-yu-minhong-brings-back-english-teaching-live-streaming.

