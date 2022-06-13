Lithuania to open trade representation in Taiwan in autumn

Lithuania will open a trade representation office in Taiwan in the autumn of this year, the Lithuanian economy ministry said on Monday.

In January, Lithuania had said it planned to open a trade office in Taiwan by spring.

The Baltic country is under pressure from China which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name.

