Lithuania to open trade representation in Taiwan in autumn

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 13-06-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 16:27 IST
Lithuania will open a trade representation office in Taiwan in the autumn of this year, the Lithuanian economy ministry said on Monday.

In January, Lithuania had said it planned to open a trade office in Taiwan by spring.

The Baltic country is under pressure from China which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to reverse a decision last year to allow the island to open a de-facto embassy in Vilnius under its own name.

