Sensex slips 153 points in volatile trade amid weak global markets

Benchmark indices fell for the third straight day on Tuesday, with the Sensex falling over 153 points amid largely weak global markets as investors remained cautious ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve meeting outcome.

Unabated foreign fund outflows also continued to weigh on the domestic equity markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 153.13 points or 0.29 percent to settle at 52,693.57. During the day, it tumbled 387.22 points or 0.73 percent to 52,459.48.

The NSE Nifty declined by 42.30 points or 0.27 percent to end at 15,732.10.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, and M&M were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo ended lower, while Hong Kong and Shanghai bounced back and settled in the green.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.68 percent to USD 123.1 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 4,164.01 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

