Ryanair's Portuguese cabin staff to strike for three days in late June, union says

Ryanair's Portuguese cabin staff will go on strike for three days in late June, Portugal's union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC said on Tuesday. The workers, demanding compliance with Portuguese law and better working conditions, will walk out on June 24, 25 and 26, SNPVAC said in a statement.

"This mobilization is not only an opportunity to put the spotlight on multiple attacks on workers' dignity and to make this reality known but also a moment to show unity and solidarity against dumping", the union added. Ryanair did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The announcement came a day after Ryanair's Spanish cabin announced a six-day strike planned for late June and early July. French cabin crew at Ryanair went on strike on Sunday and Monday demanding better pay and working conditions, a union representative said earlier, adding that more than 40 flights had to be canceled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)