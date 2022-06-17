PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK secures extra winter gas from Norway via Centrica-Equinor deal - West End landlords Shaftesbury and Capco agree £5bn merger

- Beleaguered Credit Suisse to pay almost 10% rate on bonds - Asos warns on profits as customers send back more purchases

Overview - Britain's Centrica has signed an agreement with Norway's Equinor for additional gas supplies, it said on Thursday, helping bolster supply for the winter months.

- Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties Properties , agreed to merge on Thursday to create a 5 billion pound ($6.18 billion) estate with sites in tourist hotspots including Covent Garden, Carnaby Street and Soho that are battling to recover from the pandemic. - Swiss lender Credit Suisse will pay 9.75% interest rates for its newest bonds as investors demand high compensation from scandal ridden bank.

- British online fashion retailer Asos warned on Thursday that it would miss profit forecasts after seeing a significant rise in product returns as inflationary pressure hit its customers. ($1 = 0.8097 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

