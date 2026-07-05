Katalyst's Orbital Rescue: A New Era in Space Tech

Arizona-based startup Katalyst launched a spacecraft, LINK, to rescue NASA's Swift Observatory by moving it to a sustainable orbit. This mission showcases advanced orbital grappling technology amidst the U.S.-China space race, potentially extending the satellite's operational life and ensuring its continued contribution to science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Space Startup Katalyst Launches Orbital Rescue Mission For Aging Nasa Observatory Nasa And Arizonabased Startup Katalyst Launched A Robotic Spacecraft Over The Pacific On Thursday On A Mission To Rescue An Aging Nasa Satellite Observatory While Demonstrating A New Orbital Grappling Technology At The Center Of The Uschina Space Race The Halfton Spacecraft Called Link Was Specially Built To Save The Prized Million Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory By Latching Onto The Crippled Satellite And Taking It To A Higher | Updated: 05-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 10:27 IST
Katalyst's Orbital Rescue: A New Era in Space Tech
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Arizona-based startup Katalyst, in collaboration with NASA, has embarked on a groundbreaking mission to extend the life of an aging satellite observatory. The mission involves a specialized spacecraft named LINK, launched over the Pacific, which aims to rescue the $500 million Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory.

This innovative operation highlights a new orbital grappling technology that places the U.S. at a competitive edge in the ongoing space race with China. Katalyst's half-ton spacecraft will attach to the ailing satellite and elevate it to a higher, more sustainable orbit.

This initiative not only aims to prolong the satellite's mission by years but also underscores critical advancements in space tech that could redefine the future of orbital maintenance and satellite longevity.

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