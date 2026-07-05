Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Secret Garden Wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has married NFL player Travis Kelce, an event confirmed by a spokesperson. They exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends with Adam Sandler officiating. The event took place at Madison Square Garden, followed by a notable public celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce | Updated: 05-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 10:29 IST
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Secret Garden Wedding
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Pop music icon Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce have tied the knot, concluding a three-year romance. The marriage was confirmed by Swift's publicist as a star-studded event unfolded at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Sources reveal that the couple exchanged vows in the company of a small group of loved ones, with comedian Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. The event featured performances by renowned artists, further adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Details about the nuptial location were scarce, but it is reported that the venue was transformed into an intimate garden setting. The couple's marriage announcement was shared with the public via giant billboards displaying 'JUST&T MARRIED!' around the arena.

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