Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Secret Garden Wedding

Pop music icon Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce have tied the knot, concluding a three-year romance. The marriage was confirmed by Swift's publicist as a star-studded event unfolded at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Sources reveal that the couple exchanged vows in the company of a small group of loved ones, with comedian Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. The event featured performances by renowned artists, further adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Details about the nuptial location were scarce, but it is reported that the venue was transformed into an intimate garden setting. The couple's marriage announcement was shared with the public via giant billboards displaying 'JUST&T MARRIED!' around the arena.