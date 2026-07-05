Sports Highlights: Ewing Joins Wizards, U.S. Soccer, and More

In a whirlwind of sports updates, Patrick Ewing returns to coaching with the Washington Wizards. The U.S. soccer team faces Belgium with high World Cup ambitions. Meanwhile, Kerr Kriisa has been arrested on fraud charges. Tennis and other sports news round out the weekend sports summary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Report Patrick Ewing | Updated: 05-07-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 10:27 IST
Sports Highlights: Ewing Joins Wizards, U.S. Soccer, and More

Renowned basketball figure Patrick Ewing is stepping back into a coaching role with the Washington Wizards, ESPN announced on Saturday. Ewing, a celebrated former Knicks player, will serve as an assistant to head coach Brian Keefe. This marks Ewing's return to the Wizards, having previously coached there in the early 2000s.

In soccer, the U.S. team is gearing up for a high-stakes match against Belgium in Seattle, eyeing a spot in the World Cup quarter-finals. Playing at one of the NFL’s most vibrant arenas, the U.S. hopes to channel the crowd's energy against a seasoned European side.

Kerr Kriisa, former Kentucky basketball player, faces legal trouble as he is arrested by the FBI over a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme linked to his college years. This development is just one of several captivating headlines capturing the sports world this weekend.

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