Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine drop to 41.9 mcm
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:32 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen down to 41.9 million cubic meters (mcm) from 42.5 mcm on Thursday.
An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
