Bigh Bull joins hands with Snehwan Ashram for a better future of economically challenged children

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI/PNN): Digital asset and financial management startup - Bigh Bull today announced funding for Pune-based NGO Snehwan Ashram to secure the future of economically challenged children. Snehwan Ashram was founded by Ashok Deshmane in December 2015. It is based near Alandi, Pune with an aim to create a nurturing and inclusive learning environment for the less fortunate children of farmers and poor families. Snehwan is a movement for those children who are deprived of learning due to adverse situations and surroundings. "We believe education is a gift of life; it is the only way to improve the life of underprivileged children forever says Ashok Deshmane.

These children are the predecessors of a farmer family who has lost their partial or full families in farming. Snehwan believes in striving hard to pull all the possible resources together through various goodwill donors of the society. Along with quality education and schooling, they guide and prepare children for competitive exams. Incorporated in 2021, Bigh Bull today has emerged as a pioneering platform for Cryptocurrency, Forex and Stock Trading. With combined industry expertise and a robust IT background, they deliver the best of the services and solutions to their customers. The company's mission is to provide the most complex asset-building system in the simplest possible interface, which will enable every part of the community to flourish and get empowered. The vision of the company is to strengthen the blockchain system and ensure transactions are cheaper, faster and trustworthy.

Bigh Bull, as part of the initiative, has donated 1 00,000 (One Lakh) of digital assets to the NGO. Digital assets are beneficial as they can be operated 24X7 without any time limitations. This kind of asset donation has happened first time in the history of Snehwan Ashram. And they are excited to see how it goes in future. Bigh Bull has not only donated the digital assets but also promised to provide sufficient knowledge on blockchain technology. Speaking on occasion, Dr Ravindra Potdar, Founder and CEO of Bigh Bull, said, "We wish Snehwan Ashram all the best. Their enthusiasm and work for the kids is indeed remarkable. Their work speaks volumes and the impact they have done so far. We are excited and proud to be associated with Snehwan Ashram and would be keen to support them in all of their future initiatives."

Speaking about the funding and help by Bigh Bull, "Ashok Deshmane, Founder, Snehwan Ashram, said, "We are thankful to Bigh Bull and their contribution to the noble cause. We will ensure that all the money is used to the optimum for the betterment of the children in every possible way." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

