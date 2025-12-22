Sichone's Debut: Zambia Coach Finally Takes the Helm
Moses Sichone, recently appointed Zambia's coach, is set to lead his team from the bench for the first time during the Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Mali. Sichone missed his initial chance due to food poisoning. He replaced Avram Grant after a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.
Zambia's newly appointed coach, Moses Sichone, is finally set to lead his team from the bench as they face Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations Group A match in Casablanca on Monday.
Sichone, who replaced Avram Grant in November, saw his debut delayed due to food poisoning when Zambia played South Africa in a friendly. As a result, he was absent from that and another warm-up match against Angola.
His leadership is eagerly awaited as Zambia looks to improve after a lackluster World Cup qualifying performance led to Grant's departure. The tournament began with Morocco defeating Comoros 2-0 in Rabat on Sunday.
