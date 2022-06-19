Left Menu

Eastern Railway cancels, reschedules several trains due to ‘Agnipath’ protests

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:00 IST
Eastern Railway cancels, reschedules several trains due to ‘Agnipath’ protests
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Railway on Sunday canceled or rescheduled several trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with northern parts of the country, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, owing to the stir against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme. An ER official said the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express departed Howrah station at 3.15 pm, while the Poorva Express will leave at 4.50 pm.

A number of express trains, including the Howrah-Kalka Netaji Express, Kolkata-Amritsar Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh Doon Express, Sealdah-Jaynagar Gangasagar Express, and the Kolkata-Gorakhpur Purvanchal Express have been canceled for the day, the official said.

There have been protests at various places against the government's new short-term contractual recruitment program in the armed forces.

The official said the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express has also been canceled for Sunday due to operational constraints.

Assam has been hit by floods in several districts, which has crippled transportation services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022