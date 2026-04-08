Delhi's Deceptive Dialers: Fake Call Centre Busted

In a significant crackdown, Delhi police have arrested 19 individuals involved in operating a fraudulent call centre in the city's Pitampura area. The group, including 12 women, allegedly deceived victims across India by pretending to offer loans and insurance on behalf of a fictitious finance company.

Police officials revealed that the culprits duped unsuspecting individuals by collecting processing fees via digital payments, only to cut off all communication after receiving the money. The operation, which spanned several states, was led by a mysterious 'manager' based in Pitampura.

During a raid conducted on April 7, authorities discovered another room functioning as a similar call centre. A wealth of evidence, including 36 mobile phones and transaction records, was seized. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the main architect behind this nationwide scam.