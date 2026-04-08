Historic Dutch Trial: Syrian National Faces Crimes Against Humanity Allegations

In a landmark case for the Netherlands, Syrian national Rafik A. stands accused of crimes against humanity, including torture and rape, in connection with his past militia affiliation supporting former president Bashar al-Assad. On Wednesday, he appeared in a Dutch courtroom, steadfastly denying all allegations set against him.

Rafik A., 57, faces 25 severe charges involving torture, sexual violence, and rape against nine individuals from over a decade ago. The Dutch proceedings mark the first time the country has prosecuted sexual violence as a crime against humanity, shedding light on atrocities linked to pro-Assad forces in Syria.

Rafik A.'s trial, anticipated to conclude by late May with a verdict in June, could lead to a life sentence if convictions prevail. The Dutch legal system's embrace of universal jurisdiction enables such cases against foreign nationals, highlighting a commitment to international justice for crimes committed abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)