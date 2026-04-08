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Consumer Disputes Commission Stays Warrant Against Salman Khan

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has stayed the execution of bailable warrants against actor Salman Khan in a case related to alleged misleading advertisements for a pan masala brand. The case highlights concerns over consumer protection laws and the involvement of high-profile brand ambassadors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:39 IST
Consumer Disputes Commission Stays Warrant Against Salman Khan
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has put a hold on the execution of bailable warrants against Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The warrants were issued by a district commission in a case concerning misleading advertisements for a pan masala brand.

A bench comprising NCDRC President Justice AP Sahi and member Bharatkumar Pandey has called for the complete records of the proceedings from the district and state consumer commissions. The bench emphasized the necessity to review the proceedings in detail to understand the arguments presented.

The case is set for further consideration, with an admission date scheduled for April 14, 2026. Meanwhile, all execution of warrants remains on hold, shedding light on the complexities and challenges of consumer protection cases involving celebrity endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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