U.S. EPA to propose new tougher vehicle emissions rules by March

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2022 02:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 02:13 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to propose new, more stringent vehicle emissions rules through at least the 2030 model year by March, according to a regulatory update https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202204&RIN=2060-AV49 released Tuesday.

In December, the EPA finalized new tailpipe emissions requirements through the 2026 model year that reversed then-President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles. The EPA said on Tuesday it plans to finalize by March 2024 the latest round of requirements, covering at least 2027 through 2030.

