U.S. EPA to propose new tougher vehicle emissions rules by March

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to propose new, more stringent vehicle emissions rules through at least the 2030 model year by March, according to a regulatory update https://www.reginfo.gov/public/do/eAgendaViewRule?pubId=202204&RIN=2060-AV49 released Tuesday.

In December, the EPA finalized new tailpipe emissions requirements through the 2026 model year that reversed then-President Donald Trump's rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles. The EPA said on Tuesday it plans to finalize by March 2024 the latest round of requirements, covering at least 2027 through 2030.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)