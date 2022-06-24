U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

An airline industry trade group on Friday said the Federal Aviation Administration must insure adequate air traffic control (ATC) staffing issues in the face of rising summer delays.

Airlines for America, a trade group, told Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter that ATC staffing challenges are disrupting flights -- even in good weather -- and noted that the Jacksonville Center has been "understaffed for 27 of the last 30 days, which is crippling to the entire east coast traffic flows."

