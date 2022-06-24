Left Menu

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:26 IST
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An airline industry trade group on Friday said the Federal Aviation Administration must insure adequate air traffic control (ATC) staffing issues in the face of rising summer delays.

Airlines for America, a trade group, told Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter that ATC staffing challenges are disrupting flights -- even in good weather -- and noted that the Jacksonville Center has been "understaffed for 27 of the last 30 days, which is crippling to the entire east coast traffic flows."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022