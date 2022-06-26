Left Menu

Contribution of V Krishnamurthy to India's growth 'immeasurable': Venu Srinivasan

TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan on Sunday hailed V Krishnamurthy as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian industry and said his contribution to the growth of India was immeasurable.In his condolence message, Srinivasan said, Dr V Krishnamurthy was my mentor right from the time I started work and through my entire career.

TVS Motor Company chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan on Sunday hailed V Krishnamurthy as one of the tallest leaders of the Indian industry and said his contribution to the growth of India was 'immeasurable'.

In his condolence message, Srinivasan said, ''Dr V Krishnamurthy was my mentor right from the time I started work and through my entire career. He had an important role to play in helping me build TVS Motor Company.'' ''His contribution to the growth of India was immeasurable. It (Demise of Krishnamurthy) is a great loss to Indian industry and to the country. I will certainly miss his genial and wise presence'', he said.

Former Chairman of country's largest steel-making company SAIL, V Krishnamurthy, 97, passed away at his home in Chennai today.

