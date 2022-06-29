Left Menu

Carbon monoxide to blame for May death of three Americans in Bahamas, police say

Robbie Phillips, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, of Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found unresponsive at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort, police said in a press conference soon after the incident. "We can officially confirm that all three of the victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 06:51 IST
Carbon monoxide to blame for May death of three Americans in Bahamas, police say

The Bahamas police said on Tuesday that an investigation into the mysterious death of three Americans in May at a resort on the island of Great Exuma determined they perished due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Robbie Phillips, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, of Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida, were found unresponsive at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort, police said in a press conference soon after the incident.

"We can officially confirm that all three of the victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning," the police said in a statement. "This matter remains under active investigation." In response to a Reuters request for comment, Sandals Resorts said: "We have fully supported the investigation into this event to ensure we are doing everything possible to learn from it."

The company added that "CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay." Robbie and Michael Phillips, who were married, had complained of illness the prior evening and visited a local medical facility.

Chiarella's wife, who was staying with Chiarella in a separate villa from the Phillips, was also airlifted and taken to the hospital in serious condition but ultimately survived.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022