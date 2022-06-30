PM inaugurates Bosch India's 'smart' campus in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated the new 'smart' campus of Bosch India, a leading supplier of technology and services, here.

It is a special year for both India and Bosch India, as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and Bosch celebrates a century of its presence in India, Modi said in his inaugural address, according to a company statement.

''Hundred years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company, and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy,'' he said.

''This campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world. I urge Bosch to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years,'' the Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

Bosch India said it is expanding its AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) activities in India by transforming its headquarters in Adugodi here into a new smart campus called Spark.NXT.

Over the last five years, Bosch said it has made an investment of Rs 800 crore in developing the campus, which has the capacity to potentially house 10,000 associates.

''The 76-acre site is Bosch's first smart campus in India and features multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for associates, visitors, and facility management'', the statement said.

''The Spark.NXT campus will provide inspiring working conditions for associates to focus on the development of user-centric innovations for a better quality of life in India,'' said Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH with responsibility for India from July 1 at the opening ceremony.

Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of the Bosch Group, India, said: ''With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are 'Invented for life' and supports the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.''

