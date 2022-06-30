Left Menu

MAIT elects Dell's Raj Kumar Rishi as new president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:42 IST
IT hardware manufacturers' body MAIT on Thursday said it has elected Dell International Services India vice president and managing director for consumer and small business vertical Raj Kumar Rishi as its 28th president.

He replaces Nitin Kunkolienker who has been longest serving president of Manufacturers' Association of Information Technology (MAIT) and now appointed president emeritus of the association, MAIT.

''Raj Kumar Rishi, VP and MD – CSB, India of Dell International Services India Pvt Ltd has been elected as the 28th president of MAIT,'' the industry body said in a statement.

Canon India, general counsel and director, company secretary, legal and regulatory division Amrit Jiwan and Netweb Technologies India MD Sanjay Lodha have been elected as vice presidents of MAIT, the statement said.

