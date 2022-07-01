Bihar woos Bengal industrialists for investments

The Bihar government on Friday urged industrialists of West Bengal to make investments in that state, which has “changed gradually” into an investment-friendly place. Industrialists in Bihar are ready to partner with businesses, which can help them flourish, a minister said.

“Bihar and West Bengal have had a cordial relationship for a long time. We urge people to come and invest in a new Bihar, which has changed gradually. “We have successfully been able to make it an investment-friendly place through hard work. We have received most business opportunities even during the time of pandemic,” Bihar Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.

The state has received good response in the leather and textiles industry, he said during an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here.

“Time and again we have benefited from Bihar, and we would encourage more investors to explore opportunities in a developing state, which is at its best,'' said Vikash Agarwal, past president of the ICC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)