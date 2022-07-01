Left Menu

Bihar woos Bengal industrialists for investments

The Bihar government on Friday urged industrialists of West Bengal to make investments in that state, which has changed gradually into an investment-friendly place. Industrialists in Bihar are ready to partner with businesses, which can help them flourish, a minister said.Bihar and West Bengal have had a cordial relationship for a long time.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:46 IST
Bihar woos Bengal industrialists for investments
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government on Friday urged industrialists of West Bengal to make investments in that state, which has “changed gradually” into an investment-friendly place. Industrialists in Bihar are ready to partner with businesses, which can help them flourish, a minister said.

“Bihar and West Bengal have had a cordial relationship for a long time. We urge people to come and invest in a new Bihar, which has changed gradually. “We have successfully been able to make it an investment-friendly place through hard work. We have received most business opportunities even during the time of pandemic,” Bihar Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said.

The state has received good response in the leather and textiles industry, he said during an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) here.

“Time and again we have benefited from Bihar, and we would encourage more investors to explore opportunities in a developing state, which is at its best,'' said Vikash Agarwal, past president of the ICC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022