SpringPeople introduces SAP Global Certification Training Program with High Paid Career Opportunities

SAP-Certified professionals enjoy faster career growth & have a greater earning potential Bengaluru, 2nd July: SAP a 50 year old company is now an essential part of businesses across industries and has transformed business processes worldwide. Edtech institutes, like SpringPeople, the biggest enterprise IT training provider in India, have been providing SAP-Certified programs to aspiring individuals and professionals for some time now. Recently, SpringPeople announced the launch of the SAP Training Program for Fresh Graduates and Working Professionals.

SpringPeople provides training in multiple modes—classroom-based, virtual live, e-learning and online. The program timings are flexible, too, to help professionals choose their own convenient times and are available in full-time, part-time and on weekends or weekdays. They provide live mentor support from experienced senior SAP consultants with excellent infrastructure, mock exams and mock interview support. SpringPeople is also known for their 100% placement support with unlimited interview arrangements.

SAP-Certified professionals are not only high in demand nowadays, but they are able to attract handsome pay packages. Aspiring individuals, especially women who are SAP-Certified, can get easily hired as senior analysts and as associate business analysts by top MNCs under the 'hire-train-and deploy' model. Under HTD model Candidates get confirmed job offers with 4 to 4.5 lakh salary package even before they start their training program. Assured jobs with zero rejection is the USP of these training programs.

SAP consultants are field experts and, so, are among the highest-paid in the industry ($65 to $650 per hour). These high-in-demand SAP-Certified consultants can bag multiple job opportunities with 18,000+ SAP partner companies and over 425,000 SAP customer companies.

Additionally, professionals with SAP Certification enjoy faster career growth and have a greater earning potential. They can expect about a 35% increase in salary and a 26% increase in job promotions. Moreover, this increases the potential for more savings, change in lifestyle, social status and recognition. Latest training modules & versions (ECC and HANA VERSIONS) • Functional Modules ( FI , CO , MM , PP , HCM , PS , PP , QM , SD ) • TechnicaL Modules (ABAP, BASIS) • Techno functional Modules (BI , BW ) • Niche and advanced modules ( Hybris , Ariba , HANA , GRC, EWM, TM, TRM, IBP, SuccessFactors, Fiori, Fieldglass, In addition to this, SpringPeople also offers access to SAP learning and certification products, Learning Hub access for live contents of SAP Modules – Professional edition, Business edition, Solution editions and Placement support in top MNCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)