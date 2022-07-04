Left Menu

Furlough notices sent to SAS employees in Norway, TV2 reports

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:19 IST
Furlough notices sent to SAS employees in Norway, TV2 reports
  • Country:
  • Norway

Furlough notices have been sent to employees of Scandinavian carrier SAS in Norway, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Wage talks between the airline and its pilots collapsed earlier on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe at the start of the peak summer vacation period.

SAS was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022