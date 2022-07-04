Furlough notices sent to SAS employees in Norway, TV2 reports

Furlough notices have been sent to employees of Scandinavian carrier SAS in Norway, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

Wage talks between the airline and its pilots collapsed earlier on Monday, triggering a strike that puts the future of the carrier at risk and adds to travel chaos across Europe at the start of the peak summer vacation period.

SAS was not immediately available for comment.

