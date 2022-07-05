Car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand, tourist from Delhi killed
They were returning from Kedarnath when the accident occurred near Vyasi on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Monday night, Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar said. Police and SDRF personnel pulled out the deceased and the injured from the gorge in a late night rescue operation, he said. The injured have all been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, the SSP said.
- Country:
- India
A tourist from Ghaziabad was killed while three others were injured when their car fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said on Tuesday. They were returning from Kedarnath when the accident occurred near Vyasi on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Monday night, Tehri SSP Navneet Bhullar said. Police and SDRF personnel pulled out the deceased and the injured from the gorge in a late night rescue operation, he said. The deceased was identified as Nishant (23), a resident of Ghaziabad. The injured have all been admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh, the SSP said. The injured include Varsha (25) from Delhi, Sangita Das Adhikari from Greater Noida and Ankit from Ghaziabad, he said, adding Ankit was driving the vehicle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for routes to be avoided
Traffic in central Delhi to be affected due to Cong protest
Bharat Bandh over Agnipath: Trains cancelled, traffic jams across Delhi-NCR
Traffic affected in parts of Delhi due to road closures ahead of Cong protest
Cong holds protest in Delhi against Agnipath scheme, questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED