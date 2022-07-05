Left Menu

35-year-old man electrocuted to death in Kolkata's Tangra

A 35-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Kolkatas Tangra area on Tuesday in a re-run of two similar such incidents that happened in the city in the last few days.A minor fire broke out at an eatery run by Bunty Halder at Gobindo Khatick Road around 9 am.

Updated: 05-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:31 IST
35-year-old man electrocuted to death in Kolkata's Tangra
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Kolkata's Tangra area on Tuesday in a re-run of two similar such incidents that happened in the city in the last few days.

A minor fire broke out at an eatery run by Bunty Halder at Gobindo Khatick Road around 9 am. When he tried to escape, he came in contact with the shutter of the shop and was electrocuted to death, police said.

A live wire was in contact with the iron shutter of the shop, they said.

Halder was declared brought dead when taken to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, police said.

His family, however, claimed that Halder died after touching the lamppost outside the eatery.

This is the third such incident in the last few days. A boy was electrocuted to death in south Kolkata's Haridevpur area on June 26 after coming in contact with a lamppost in a water-logged road.

Another 13-year-old boy was electrocuted to death in the Rajabazar area on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

