Maha: Man run over by bus after falling off motorcycle that hit pothole

A man was crushed to death by a bus on Tuesday when he fell down after his motorcycle hit a pothole on GB Road in Maharashtras Thane city, a civic official said.Sufian Sheikh was proceeding on the pothole-ridden road at around 3pm when the incident happened, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.The motorcycle hit a pothole causing Sheikh to lose balance and fall.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''The motorcycle hit a pothole causing Sheikh to lose balance and fall. An MSRTC bus coming from behind crushed him. A police probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

