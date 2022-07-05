Maha: Man run over by bus after falling off motorcycle that hit pothole
A man was crushed to death by a bus on Tuesday when he fell down after his motorcycle hit a pothole on GB Road in Maharashtras Thane city, a civic official said.Sufian Sheikh was proceeding on the pothole-ridden road at around 3pm when the incident happened, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.The motorcycle hit a pothole causing Sheikh to lose balance and fall.
A man was crushed to death by a bus on Tuesday when he fell down after his motorcycle hit a pothole on GB Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said.
Sufian Sheikh was proceeding on the pothole-ridden road at around 3pm when the incident happened, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.
''The motorcycle hit a pothole causing Sheikh to lose balance and fall. An MSRTC bus coming from behind crushed him. A police probe is underway,'' he said.
