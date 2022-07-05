Britain, South Korea reach data sharing agreement
Britain has reached an agreement with South Korea that will allow businesses to share data with fewer restrictions and no contractual safeguards, the government said on Tuesday.
The in-principle deal marks Britain's first independent data adequacy agreement with a priority country since leaving the European Union, the government added.
"Our new agreement will open up more digital trade to boost UK businesses and will enable more vital research that can improve the lives of people across the country," British Data Minister Julia Lopez said in a statement.
