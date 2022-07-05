Left Menu

Britain, South Korea reach data sharing agreement

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 20:19 IST
Britain, South Korea reach data sharing agreement
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has reached an agreement with South Korea that will allow businesses to share data with fewer restrictions and no contractual safeguards, the government said on Tuesday.

The in-principle deal marks Britain's first independent data adequacy agreement with a priority country since leaving the European Union, the government added.

"Our new agreement will open up more digital trade to boost UK businesses and will enable more vital research that can improve the lives of people across the country," British Data Minister Julia Lopez said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022