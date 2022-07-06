More UK train staff vote to strike over pay - Union

Hundreds of staff at British train services London North Eastern Railway and c2c have voted to strike and carry out industrial action short of a strike in a dispute over pay, a transport union said on Wednesday.

The result, announced by the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association, represents the latest strike action that threatens to disrupt transport services in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)