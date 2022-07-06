Left Menu

Kerala: Scrap collectors from Assam die in blast

A father-son duo from Assam who earned a living by collecting scrap here died on Wednesday in a suspected bomb blast, police said.

A father-son duo from Assam who earned a living by collecting scrap here died on Wednesday in a suspected bomb blast, police said.

Fazal Haq (50) and his son Shaheedul, said to be in his 20s, died in the blast that happened at their residence in Mattannur near here while categorising the collected scrap, police said.

''There were five people in the premises. But the father and son were inside a room categorising the scrap that was collected. The blast happened in the evening,'' police told PTI.

Police said no one else was injured. Inquest proceedings of the bodies are still underway, they added.

A senior police official from the district said they suspect the blast was due to a steel bomb, adding that an investigation was on.

