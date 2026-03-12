Left Menu

Hello Bachhon: Inspiring Quality Education for All

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh stars in the Netflix drama 'Hello Bachhon', inspired by the story of Alakh Pandey, founder of 'Physics Wallah'. The show highlights the importance of accessible education and features a skilled cast, bringing this crucial narrative to the streaming platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:23 IST
Hello Bachhon: Inspiring Quality Education for All
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh leads the cast in 'Hello Bachhon', a new Netflix drama spotlighting the need for quality education accessibility.

The series is inspired by the true story of Alakh Pandey, founder of 'Physics Wallah', and portrays the educational journeys across India.

Singh shares his own experiences, tying personal destiny to the show's powerful message of education as a fundamental right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

