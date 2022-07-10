Left Menu

IBA seeks bids from advisory firms for designing leadership development programme for PSBs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 10:31 IST
IBA seeks bids from advisory firms for designing leadership development programme for PSBs
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body IBA has invited bids from advisory firms and institutes to design and deliver a leadership development programme for public sector banks (PSBs) to prepare a pipeline of leaders in tune with the increasingly competitive landscape.

The selected entity will design and deliver the training programme for senior officers of PSBs, including chief general managers (CGMs), general managers (GMs) and deputy general managers (DGMs).

The training programme can be delivered through three modes -- online as e-learning modules, online through live webinars/meetings and through in-person mode, a public notice said.

The objective is to develop the future generation of leaders who are digitally savvy, strategic thinkers with the capability to build highly collaborative teams and create customer-centric organisations that thrive in a very dynamic competitive environment, it said.

''The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has been requested by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) to appoint an Agency/ Firm/ Institution to design and deliver a leadership development programme for Public Sector Banks in India,'' it said.

The FSIB is an autonomous body of the Government of India. The mandated objectives of the Bureau include the training and development of managerial personnel in nationalised banks and financial institutions in the public sector.

The FSIB aims to provide best-in-class training and development opportunities to the senior management of PSBs.

The programme aims to groom business leaders of the PSBs who shall be ready to assume top management and board-level positions and to drive long-term sustainable business in a competitive marketplace, it said.

The bidder is expected to have proven abilities to design, develop and deliver such a programme, including online e-learning modules on a standard Learning Management Solution (EDX, Coursera etc), it added.

The bidder will be selected under the Quality cum Cost Based System (QCBS) with weights of 80:20 (80 per cent for technical proposal and 20 per cent for financial bid).

The last date for submission of bids is July 30. The pre-bid meeting will be held on July 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022