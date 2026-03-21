Showdown at Indian Open Squash: Anahat vs. Moataz, Abhay vs. Chotrani

In a high-octane climax at the Indian Open squash tournament, India's Anahat Singh is set to face Egypt's Hana Moataz in the women's final, while the men's final will see compatriots Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani compete for the title.

Singh showcased formidable skill, overcoming fellow Indian Tanvi with a 3-1 victory, characterized by confident shot-making and court control. Moataz clinched her spot by defeating her compatriot Nadien Elhammamy, finding form in the final stages to secure a similar 3-1 win.

In the men's competition, Abhay Singh demonstrated resilience, defeating Malaysia's Ameeshenraj Chandaran in an intense 3-1 match. Meanwhile, Chotrani battled another Malaysian, Sanjay Jeeva, also achieving a 3-1 victory. This sets up an exciting all-Indian final, promising high-stakes action.

(With inputs from agencies.)