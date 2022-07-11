Mylab, Hemex join hands for COVID-19 testing

Mylab Discovery Solutions on Monday said it along with US-based Hemex Health has come together for COVID-19 testing in India.

The Pune-based molecular diagnostics firm and Hemex have launched Gazelle PathoCatch COVID-19 FIA test, their first co-developed diagnostic solution for point-of-care COVID-19 testing in India.

The portable, lightweight, highly accurate test detects all COVID-19 variants in 20 seconds, Mylab Discovery Solutions said in a statement.

The diagnostic test is currently under review with US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for emergency use authorisation and will be launched in Africa and the Middle East later this year, it added.

''We are confident that Gazelle PathoCatch COVID-19 FIA test will further boost the COVID-19 testing capability and speed up the testing process in India and in international markets,'' Mylab Discovery Solutions Managing Director Hasmukh Rawal stated.

This also marks the company's foray into manufacturing of diagnostic products for international manufacturers, it added.

Hemex Health CEO and co-founder Patti White said Gazelle was positioned to help provide a solution to the testing effort with its fast and detailed analyses.

''Using our AI and FIA technologies, we discovered we could find even the smallest trace of virus in a sample,'' he added.

Portland, Oregon-based Hemex Health designs diagnostic technologies.

