SBICAP Ventures on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of External Affairs for establishing the 'Trilateral Development Corporation Fund'.

The fund will route India's commitment of approximately Rs 175 crore to the Global Innovation Development Fund (GIP Fund), an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) proposed to be established in partnership with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) under the India - UK Global Innovation Partnership (GIP), as per a statement. *** Vidyakul raises Rs 12 crore * Vernacular e-learning platform Vidyakul on Monday said it has raised Rs 12 crore in a funding round led by JITO Angel Network.

Nadathur Technologies, Indorama Capital Holdings, Tech Innovations, Veena Munganahalli (Angel investor) and We Founder Circle also participated in the round, according to a statement.

*** HDFC Life Insurance invests in Z3partners Tech Fund * HDFC Life Insurance on Monday announced an undisclosed investment in 'Z3partners Tech Fund', which is aiming to raise Rs 500 crore.

The objective is to invest in and nurture the highest quality tech and digital entrepreneurs in India, a statement said. *** Tata Consumer Products launches Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ * FMCG firm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Monday launched its new Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+.

Made with wholegrain oats, traditional Indian millets such as navane and jowar, desi masalas and vegetables, Tata Soulfull Masala Oats+ taste profiles is suited to the Indian palate, said a statement from Tata Group FMCG arm.

''The new offering is in line with TCP's focus to innovate and add on to Tata Soulfull's existing portfolio that includes cereals, wholesome snacks, muesli and plant-based protein drinks,'' it said.

*** Syska expands partnership with Flipkart; launches SW300 Polar Smartwatch * LED lighting, luminaries, and consumer electronics manufacturer Syska on Monday said it has launched its latest SW300 Polar Smartwatch on Flipkart.

Syska forayed into the fast-growing smartwatch segment in 2020 with Flipkart to cater to the growing demand for fitness essentials across the country.

The launch of this latest watch from the Syska stable is a momentous one, given that the company now brings its innovation and technology prowess to an all-new industry segment, according to a statement. PTI AA KRH SHW SHW

