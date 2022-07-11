Left Menu

Gadkari says planning electric highway between Delhi, Mumbai

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is planning to construct an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai.He also urged heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen in order to curb pollution.Addressing an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association, the road transport and highways minister said the government is constructing tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.Our planning is to make electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:03 IST
Gadkari says planning electric highway between Delhi, Mumbai
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the government is planning to construct an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai.

He also urged heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuels like ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen in order to curb pollution.

Addressing an event organised by the Hydraulic Trailer Owners Association, the road transport and highways minister said the government is constructing tunnels worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

''Our planning is to make electric highway from Delhi to Mumbai. Just like trolleybus, you can run trolleytrucks also,'' he said, without providing more details.

A trolleybus is an electric bus that draws power from overhead wires. An electric highway generally refers to a road which supplies power to vehicles travelling on it, including through overhead power lines.

Gadkari further said his ministry has taken a decision to connect all districts by four-lane roads.

Noting that pollution is a big concern, Gadkari said, ''I request heavy vehicle owners to use alternative fuel like ethanol, methanol and green hydrogen as they are cost effective and import substitutes.'' The minister admitted that heavy vehicle owners are facing problems because of corruption in state Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

''So, we have to digitise all services provided by RTOs,'' he added.

The minister said his aim to is to reduce road accidents and deaths. Observing that there is need to be cautious about road safety, he said ''we need trained drivers''.

The minister added that as a fast growing economy, India needs needs all kinds of transportation.

Gadkari also said logistics cost in India is high compare to that in China, European Union and the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022