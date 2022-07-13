Left Menu

Financial regulator sees stormy waters ahead for Germany

Then things may look different," BaFin president Mark Branson told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung. He warned that an energy crisis would impact the entire German economy, as fears mount that Russia could throttle its gas exports to the country even further.

Germany's financial sector is facing an uncertain future amid the energy dispute with Russia, the head of the country's financial regulator BaFin said in a newspaper interview published on Wednesday. "I do not see an acute short-term threat to financial stability - but ask me again in three to six months. Then things may look different," BaFin president Mark Branson told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

He warned that an energy crisis would impact the entire German economy, as fears mount that Russia could throttle its gas exports to the country even further. "The state cannot absorb it all," Branson said.

The financial watchdog chief pointed to banks struggling with loan defaults but said that for now, the financial system was robust. "Banks have much more capital than they used to as a loss buffer."

