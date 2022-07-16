Marwari Catalysts' Portfolio Startups Raise Rs. 1.5 Cr. from State and Central Government Startup Initiatives

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) India’s fastest growing accelerator, Marwari Catalysts has always been playing a pivotal role in building the startup ecosystem in the country. It is enabling startups across geographies and industries to realise their vision in a seamless manner, thereby connecting the dots in the startup ecosystem. It has been acting as a bridge between startups and investors, effectively building a unique startup dedicated framework that has helped entrepreneurs acquire funding and bagging successful multi million exits. Today, the accelerator is yet again making headlines as few of its portfolio startups raise Rs. 1.5 Cr. from state and central government startup facilitation schemes. Over the last few years, India has emerged as third largest startup ecosystem in the world with aspirations to be world’s number one. The startup industry is growing with a vision to make entrepreneurship a preferred career choice for the youth. This startup movement has witnessed 72,993 DPIIT recognised startups as of 30th June. The state and central government in India is creating a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem that is enabling easy availability of work-spaces, funds, relevant technology, skilling and mentoring support, and access to high-leverage markets. In the state, Marwari Catalyst is working actively with iStart Rajasthan, a flagship initiative under the aegis of Department of Information Technology and Communications (DoIT&C) to foster innovation, create jobs and facilitate investment. iStart Rajasthan has more than 1700 approved startups that has created above 20,000 job opportunities and funded 300+ startups with over 9.5 Cr since August 2021. Marwari Catalysts in association with iStart is set to play a democratising and enabling role in Jodhpur to support entrepreneurship. Emphasizing the state intervention to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurship, Mcats wants to highlight that Rajasthan has provided integrated comprehensive platform to registered startups with state of art incubation space, capacity building workshops, mentorship support, investor connect, monetary support etc. The Hub and Spoke model with Techno Hub Jaipur at Centre, iStart Nests at Divisional Level, and Incubation Cells at District Level will create a mesh of compelling startup ecosystem in the state. Working closely with iStart, Mcats backed startups are availing the bouquet of benefits under State Startup policy. Extremely delighted with the fund raise, Sushil Sharma, Founder & CEO, Marwari Catalysts says, “India is at the right stage for startups, and MCats as an accelerator has always made its efforts towards providing an efficient platform to translate early stage startups into market-ready products. Today this latest funding gives a strong validation to our startups from the government and with such state and central government startup initiatives, it will definitely accelerate the growth trajectory of our startup ecosystem in near future.” Few of the startups that are funded are mentioned below: Yearbook Canvas • Founders - Surashree Rahane & Abhinav Madavi • Category - EdTech Being India's biggest memory capsule, Yearbook Canvas is known for the quality of its printing and timely delivery. The startup is a team of yearbook evangelists with industry experience and successfully delivering Yearbooks across the globe for corporates, schools, colleges, and other institutes. Sarathi Healthcare • Founders - Amol Bagul, Lavender Singh Rathore & Aditi Poyyam • Category - HealthTech/ AgeTech Sarathi Healthcare is a premium healthcare provider to the elderly with top-notch services that bring 24x7 medical services to your doorstep at times of need. Its vision is to provide optimum healthcare services, in the shortest span of time to elderly patients. The Book Cafe • Founders - Richa Sharma & Faaez Mohammed • Category - FoodTech The Book Cafe is an embassy of change wherein it is working beyond a standard café culture, in most of the Tier II cities in India. In order to have an environment where people could network, share ideas, and have their books with their enticing cup of coffee under one roof, the concept of ‘The Book Cafe’ was initiated. AskLaser • Founders - Jayshree Harak & Parag Marathe • Category - B2B AskLaser is a platform of Laser Machines, personalized for your ease; wherein the expert advises the buyers and sellers to find the right laser machine to fit their laser requirements. It assures best in market deals with spectacular quality laser machines. Yougami By EkSlate • Founders - Arjeeta Singhvi & Sudhanshu Vyas • Category - EdTech Delivering skills of tomorrow, Yougami is a one stop solution for K-12 that ensures delivery of life skills, learning skills, literacy skills to the students and make them tomorrow ready, via gamified skill development model. NowVerifyIt • Founders - Sandeep Parihar • Category - D2C NowVerifyIt, using the latest technology has developed a QR code solution, which will connect brands with their customers. Brands will not only know about their customers but also build lasting trust with them by providing authenticity of the product. TechieNest • Founders - Saurabh Bhardwaj • Category - EdTech TechieNest is a technology service provider and training organization. The soul mission of founders is to facilitate the education, research and development program via machine learning and artificial intelligence; all under one roof and has successfully delivered the impactful service to more than 350 colleges, including the most prestigious institutions of India, such as IIT Mumbai, IIT Delhi and all the NITs. XOOG • Founders - Karishma Seetharaman & Ritvik Raj Prasannakumar • Category - EdTech XOOG is a community platform for students to showcase and compete to earn rewards and scholarships in any skill. XOOG provides Safe Social Clubs for a child to showcase their learnings and achievement's to the world and earn rewards and scholarships. Tutedude • Founders - Shivam Goyal & Abhishek Gangwar • Category - EdTech Tutedude is an e-learning platform by IIT Delhi alumni where they provide self-paced courses with 1:1 live doubt solving and personal mentorship along with which they are gamifying the whole learning experience by providing rewards-based motivation to complete the course.

