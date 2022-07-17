Crew killed in cargo plane crash in Greece, airline Meridian says
Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 14:36 IST
All the crew were killed when an Antonov An-12 cargo plane crashed in northern Greece late on Saturday, an official at Ukraine's Meridian cargo airline said on Sunday.
"Of course they didn't survive this," the official told Reuters by telephone, declining to comment further.
