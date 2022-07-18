UK's Luton airport suspends flights due to runway defect

Flights were suspended at Britain's Luton airport on Monday due to a runway defect discovered following high temperatures across the country.

"Following today's high temperatures, a surface defect was identified on the runway. Engineers were called immediately to site and repair works are currently in progress to resume operations as soon as possible," the airport said in a statement on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)