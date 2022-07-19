AerCap says it will buy five additional 787 Dreamliners

Aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings on Tuesday agreed to buy five additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets as the U.S. planemaker nears a resumption of deliveries. "We believe in this aircraft," said AerCap Chief Commercial Officer Peter Anderson at a press event at the Farnborough Airshow. "We see an opportunity to build on a bet that we placed on the 787 a while ago."

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said on Sunday the U.S. planemaker was "very close" to restarting 787 deliveries, which have been halted for more than a year as Boeing works through inspections and production issues.

