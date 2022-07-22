China will require online ride hailing firms to submit real-time data

China's transport ministry said on Friday that it will require online ride-hailing firms to submit real-time data, the latest measure regulatory authorities have taken to strengthen control over user data handled by private companies in the tech sector.

The measure was announced on the transport ministry's website a day after ride-hailing giant Didi Global was fined $1.2 billion over violations including an excessive collection of passenger data.

