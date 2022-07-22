Left Menu

China will require online ride hailing firms to submit real-time data

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
China's transport ministry said on Friday that it will require online ride-hailing firms to submit real-time data, the latest measure regulatory authorities have taken to strengthen control over user data handled by private companies in the tech sector.

The measure was announced on the transport ministry's website a day after ride-hailing giant Didi Global was fined $1.2 billion over violations including an excessive collection of passenger data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

